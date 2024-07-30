Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Posts Earnings Results

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter. Silicom updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Silicom Stock Down 15.6 %

SILC opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.05. Silicom has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $31.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

