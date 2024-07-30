Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 11,805 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after buying an additional 145,879 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

