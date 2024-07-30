Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 30,780 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,424,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 745,022 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 648,696 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $6,051,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $5,781,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Everi by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,094,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 387,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $397,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,043 shares of company stock valued at $827,922. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,732. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.