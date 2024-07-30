Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $29,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,568. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOG

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.