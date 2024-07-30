Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,800,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,993,000 after buying an additional 142,088 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.60. 342,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,640. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.12. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $286.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.54.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

