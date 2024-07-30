Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,468 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $631.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $176.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

