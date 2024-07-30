Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 17,173 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 823,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 51,036 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $6,301,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 418,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 94,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,783. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $736.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

