Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,767,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,409,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,186,000 after buying an additional 2,137,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,049,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,334,000 after acquiring an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 266,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,608,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,487,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,356,000 after purchasing an additional 218,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,474. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

