Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,703 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Modine Manufacturing worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MOD traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.25. 561,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,936. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $120.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.38.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

