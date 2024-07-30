Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,948 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.95% of Douglas Dynamics worth $16,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,371,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 311,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 308,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. 573,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,633. The stock has a market cap of $702.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLOW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLOW

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.