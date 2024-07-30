Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $31.91 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $31,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.
Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.94. The company had a trading volume of 261,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,253. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $194.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.
In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
