Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,149 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC's holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 2,411,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

