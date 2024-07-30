Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,198 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.18% of CVRx worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVRx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson increased its position in CVRx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after purchasing an additional 607,855 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in CVRx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVRX. William Blair downgraded shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of CVRx stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 588,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,459. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. CVRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

