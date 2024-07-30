Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IDEX by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,609,000 after purchasing an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $237,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,994,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.90. 133,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,466. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.57.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

