Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 241,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of AVITA Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AVITA Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical stock remained flat at $9.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 19,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,621. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCEL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

