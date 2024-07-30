Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 2,303 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 322.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 48,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $114.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

