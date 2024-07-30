Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 291,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,049,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

RadNet Trading Down 2.1 %

RadNet stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 181,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,800. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,196.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,196.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,915.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

