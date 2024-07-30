Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $35,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,397,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 464,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,729. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $291.61. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

