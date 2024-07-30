Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 147,564 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 871,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,564 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.38% of ABM Industries worth $38,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 151,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,923 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

