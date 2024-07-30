Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 243,873 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243,873 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.21% of Cantaloupe worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. 72,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,069. The company has a market capitalization of $565.01 million, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.66. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

