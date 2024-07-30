Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 815,920 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 138,436 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $45,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 135.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Perficient by 273.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 25,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,372 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 181,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,213. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

