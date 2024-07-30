Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MSA Safety worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,186,000 after acquiring an additional 77,960 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MSA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.35 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

