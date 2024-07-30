Singapore Airlines Limited (SINGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Singapore Airlines Stock Performance
Singapore Airlines stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
