Singapore Airlines Limited (SINGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

Singapore Airlines stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

