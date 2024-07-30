Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.07.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM
Sirius XM Price Performance
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 516.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,352 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Sirius XM by 58.6% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,442,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 902,079 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 25.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 768,570 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sirius XM
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.