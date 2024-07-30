Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.54 on Friday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 516.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,352 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Sirius XM by 58.6% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,442,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 902,079 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 25.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 768,570 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.