Skillz (SKLZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $25.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.54 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a negative net margin of 78.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 40,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.78. Skillz has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKLZ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Skillz from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

