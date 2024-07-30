SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Declares Dividend of $0.11

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of CWYUF opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.15 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 40.05%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

