Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 0.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.41 and last traded at $128.75. Approximately 886,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,410,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Snowflake by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 215,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.