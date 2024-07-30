SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.58. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 33,889,777 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.