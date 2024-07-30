SoFi Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 263,622 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 206,021 call options.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SOFI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 67,549,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,852,652. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
