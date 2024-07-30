SoFi Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 263,622 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 206,021 call options.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 67,549,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,852,652. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

