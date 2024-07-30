Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) versus NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Head to Head Analysis

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NXP Semiconductors and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 6 12 0 2.58 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus price target of $294.89, indicating a potential upside of 15.28%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 21.21% 35.65% 13.51% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Solar Energy Initiatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $13.28 billion 4.91 $2.80 billion $10.83 23.62 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

