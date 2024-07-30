Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SOI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 629,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,023. The firm has a market cap of $581.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.