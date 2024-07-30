SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001020 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

