SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 22.7% in July

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 56,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at SPAR Group

In other news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $32,074.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,138,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,310.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,709,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,477,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,019,901 shares of company stock worth $1,844,717. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Price Performance

Shares of SGRP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.57.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that SPAR Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

