SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.82. 9,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,559. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

