SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,095. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. SPI Energy has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

