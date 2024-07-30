Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.25 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $37.25 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.3 %

SPR opened at $35.47 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

