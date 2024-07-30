Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $84.66, but opened at $102.09. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 1,403,640 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

