SSR Mining (SSRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSRM opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

