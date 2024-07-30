STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,408 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.19% of STAG Industrial worth $153,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

