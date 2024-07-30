StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $348,124.58

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,393.12 or 0.05143381 BTC on major exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $121.71 million and $348,124.58 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,868 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,868.10470675. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,393.36285859 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $557,084.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

