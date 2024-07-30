Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.01

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 2624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SCBFF
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
Read More
