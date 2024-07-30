Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.01

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 2624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

