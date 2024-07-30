Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Shares of SCM opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.98 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

