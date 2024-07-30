Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 75.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 537,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

