Steven Madden’s (SHOO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $41.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $45.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,632,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

