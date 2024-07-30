Stifel Nicolaus Raises Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $12.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALHC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after purchasing an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.