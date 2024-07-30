Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 36,865 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 126% compared to the average volume of 16,296 call options.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 17.2 %

JBLU traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 37,919,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,280,735. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $74,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Get Our Latest Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.