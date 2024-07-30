Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 36,865 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 126% compared to the average volume of 16,296 call options.
JetBlue Airways Stock Up 17.2 %
JBLU traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 37,919,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,280,735. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $74,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.
