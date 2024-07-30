StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

