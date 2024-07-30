StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Sell

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.18.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth $33,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 128.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

