StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Sell

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.18.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
