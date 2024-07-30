StockNews.com Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $6.20 on Friday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wipro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 717.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 59,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 8.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 69,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

