StockNews.com Upgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.75.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.66 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

